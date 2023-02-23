KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is mourning the death of Bob Neyland Jr., a football player and son of legendary coach General Robert Neyland.

Neyland died Tuesday in a hospice care facility in Marietta, Georgia at the age of 93. Funeral arrangements are pending, according to the a university release.

He is survived by his two sons, Blake and Reese.

Bob and younger brother, Lewis, grew up in Knoxville and were letterwinners in multiple sports at Tennessee. He was a reserve member of the 1951 national champion football team coached by his father. He went on to earn a letter in 1953 under head coach Harvey Robinson.

Bob also lettered in swimming at Tennessee from 1952-1953 and served as a team captain for the 1953 season.

His brother, Lewis, who died in March 2013, was a three-sport letterman in basketball (1953-56), tennis (1953-54) and golf (1957).

“We mourn the passing of VFL Bob Neyland, Jr., a member of the Vols from 1951-53 and the son of legendary Gen. Robert R. Neyland,” an announcement from the university said. “Our thoughts are with the Neyland family.”