KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy underwent a successful surgery Sunday morning and is on the road to recovery after an injury on the field during UT’s game against South Carolina.

McCoy was injured during the second quarter of the game when he was tackled by South Carolina defensive back Marcellas Dial.

Sunday afternoon, UT Football posted an update on social media, sharing that McCoy underwent surgery after he suffered a fracture-dislocation of his right ankle. The surgery was successful, and the department said he is now on the road to recovery and is determined to make this “just a minor setback on his football journey.”

“Bru and his family appreciate all of your prayers and supports since last night and in the days ahead. Bru has displayed unwavering toughness, character and leadership as a Vol on and off the field,” UT Football wrote.

This injury is likely to keep McCoy off the field for the rest of the season, as the National Library of Medicine says the injury is one of the most severe types of ankle injuries.