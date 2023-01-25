KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following Tennessee’s best football season in over 20 years, the university has announced the date for the 2023 spring practice game.

The annual Orange & White Game will take place on Saturday, April 15 at Neyland Stadium. Vol fans are expected to return to this year after the 2022 edition was closed to the public while the stadium underwent major renovations.

More details will be released later. The exact date of when spring practice will begin has also not been announced.

The intrasquad scrimmage will be the first opportunity for Vol Nation to see the newest class of Tennessee recruits and transfers in action.

Head coach Josh Heupel recently welcomed a Top 10-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The class is headlined by highly-touted five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava will compete with Joe Milton III for the starting job following the departure of star QB Hendon Hooker.

University officials announced Tuesday that Heupel had signed a multiyear extension that will pay him around $9 million annually through 2029.

Tennessee’s 2023 home schedule was released in September, with two-time defending National Champions Georgia coming to Knoxville on Nov. 18.