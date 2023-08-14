KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Emerald Youth Foundation has a new program offering season parking passes for University of Tennessee fans.

People can purchase the passes for a fee of $350 and park at one of the foundation’s properties located near the campus. The lots offer parking for personal vehicles (no buses or RVs). In addition, tailgating and alcohol will be prohibited at both properties.

Emerald Youth Sansom Sports Complex, 234 Dale Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921 (Parking will be in a fenced, gravel lot directly across the street.)

Emerald Academy, 220 Carrick Street, Knoxville, TN 37921 (Parking will be in a paved lot in the lower section of the school campus.)

Both lots are within 1.4 miles of Neyland Stadium. For more details, visit www.emeraldyouth.org/parking.

“We sort of see this as the Tom’s Shoes of football parking,” said John Crooks, director of marketing and communications for Emerald Youth, referencing Tom’s Shoes’ “get one / give one” model. “We believe that if fans are planning to pay to park as they come to cheer on the Vols, an added benefit is paying to park at a place that allows their dollar to be poured right back into the community to serve young people. Our hope is that this helps provide funding for our organization’s mission while also supporting the Big Orange.”

The proceeds raised will benefit Emerald Youth’s programs in faith, learning and health serving. The foundation serves nearly 3,000 people each year across Knoxville.