KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a decade after Tennessee last played Oklahoma, ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low reported Monday that the Sooners will make their Southeastern Conference debut against the Volunteers in 2024.

With the 2023 college football season winding down, focus is beginning to turn to the 2024 season that will see the SEC add perennial powers Texas and Oklahoma. ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low released a report on Monday detailing some of the most anticipated clashes of next year’s SEC schedule, including an Alabama-Georgia showdown in the first month of the year.

According to Low, Oklahoma will make their home SEC debut on Sept. 21 against Tennessee. The matchup will also be a homecoming of sorts for Vols coach Josh Heupel, who quarterbacked the Sooners to the 2001 BCS National Championship.

Oklahoma has won three of four matchups all-time against Tennessee, with the Vols’ lone victory coming in the 1939 Orange Bowl. Tennessee lost a double-overtime thriller at Neyland Stadium in their last clash in 2015.

Low also reported that Tennessee’s “Third Saturday in October” rivalry game against Alabama will keep its traditional scheduling in 2024, taking place on Oct. 19 in Knoxville.

Four non-conference games on Tennessee’s 2024 schedule have already been confirmed.

The Vols will kick off the 2024 season at home against Chattanooga on Aug. 31 before heading to Charlotte to take on North Carolina State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 7. Tennessee will return home the following week for a game against Kent State.

Tennessee will conclude the 2024 regular season on Nov. 23 in a home game against University of Texas-El Paso.