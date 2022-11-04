KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols quarterback and Heisman contender Hendon Hooker has signed two new name, image, likeness (NIL) deals ahead of the highly anticipated Georgia game.

With Tennessee heading down to Georgia, both Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville and French’s have announced their NIL deals with Hooker.

Around noon, Boardroom tweeted about French’s NIL deal with Hooker, to which French’s retweeted, saying “Mustard drip (handshake emoji)” and tagging Hendon Hooker. It seems that from the NIL deal, French’s commissioned a custom pair of French’s mustard-inspired Nike Air Force 1s, per Boardroom’s report.

Just an hour and a half later, Mercedez-Benz of Knoxville announced via release their NIL deal with Hooker, which will feature him representing the brand on social media and in ads.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to work with Hendon Hooker, who is both a tremendous person and ambassador for Tennessee and an incredible student-athlete,” said Lee Ann Furrow-Tolsma, president and CEO of Furrow Automotive Group, which includes the Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville brand among others. “His energy and integrity on and off the field inspire not only his team and fan base, but also anyone who meets him.

Both Mercedez-Benz of Knoxville and Hooker announced earlier the NIL deal on Instagram.