KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Athletics Department announced that Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL in the Vols’ 38-63 loss to South Carolina.

Hooker was running an option play during the Tennessee-South Carolina game when he fell to the ground and was seen holding his knee during the 4th quarter.

He soon left the stadium and did not return to the game.

Hooker finishes his career at UT with 6,080 yards passing and 58 touchdowns in two seasons.

“Hendon’s incredible journey has been defined by faith, perseverance and strength,” said Tennessee Football via Twitter. “Obstacles have never stood in the way on his path to greatness.”

The post continued to call Hooker a “legend” and thanked him for his time at UT.