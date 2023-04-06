KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols offense has done nothing but skyrocket since Josh Heupel took over. The head coach has been the quarterback whisperer, but he won’t take any of the credit.

Earlier this week, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said that some offenses just go really fast and the quarterbacks succeed because of the system.

Josh Heupel spoke after the Vols second scrimmage of the spring, and the head coach made it known that a lot is expected out of his quarterbacks.

“Our guys control everything,” said Heupel. “I don’t think there is anybody in America that puts more on their quarterbacks. Run checks, run-pass checks, loaded boxes, alerts, kills, they gotta do it all. He’s highly instrumental in the efficiency and effectiveness on our run game. I think he’s got a really good command of what we’re doing. At the line of scrimmage, out on the perimeter, his eyes being in the right place to identify his keys and take them to the next progression. That’s in the run game and the pass game, too.”

Heupel also spoke about freshman Nico Iamaleava. The head coach said that Nico still has a long way to go, but he is improving every time he takes the field.