KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The head coaches of No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson will speak to reporters Wednesday as they prepare their teams to square off in the Orange Bowl.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney are participating in the Capitol One Orange Bowl Kickoff Press Conference from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. It is considered one of the New Year’s Six bowl games, which are are played on or around New Year’s Day and represent six of the 10 oldest bowl games currently played at the FBS level.

Tennessee will be without start quarterback Hendon Hooker after he suffered a torn ACL in their penultimate regular season game.