The players run through the T during the SEC game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee football officially welcomed a large majority of its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. Many players will soon become household names among Vol Nation, and the university has released a pronunciation guide to make sure they’re said correctly.

Nico Iamaleava: ee-ah-MAH-LAY-ah-va

Tennessee’s most highly-touted recruit in years is also among the most difficult to pronounce. Rivals rated him the second-best prospect in the country and 247Sports said Iamaleava is the fifth-highest rated prospect to commit to Tennessee in school history.

The 6’6″ quarterback was born and raised in Long Beach California and is of Samoan descent. Vol fans will likely be saying his name often during his time on Rocky Top, so the university even released a video on Twitter so you can hear it directly from the player himself.

Shamurad Umarov: oo-MAH-rawf

This 6’6″, 340-lb lineman, who goes by ‘Sham,’ was a big addition to Tennessee’s class when he committed in July over offers from Georgia, LSU and others. Umarov grew up in Alpharetta, Georgia in a family of Turkish descent, according to a report from recruiting site On3.com.

Chandavian Bradley: shawn-DAY-vee-uhn

This consensus four-star defensive line recruit is rated as a top 120 player by all major recruiting services and as high as the No. 59 overall player in the country by ESPN. He contributed on both sides of the ball at Platte County High School in Missouri, where he also played basketball and ran track.

Andrej Karic: awn-DRAY Car-ick

The offensive lineman entered the transfer portal after three years at Texas and joins Tennessee with three years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 26 games with the Longhorns, including 5 starts and appearances in their last 23 games.

Keenan Pili: KEE-nan PEE-lee

Tennessee bolstered their linebacker group this graduate transfer from BYU. Pilli was a two-time team captain for the Cougars and tied for second on the team in tackles last season.

Vysen Lang: VIE-sun

The offensive line prospect from Pike Road, Alabama chose Tennessee over 25 other Division I offers, including 10 SEC programs. Lang is a consensus three-star prospect rated the No. 23 player from Alabama and No. 34 overall interior offensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports.

Jeremiah Telander: TEE-lan-dur

Another Tennessee recruit from Gainesville, Georgia, ESPN tabbed Telander as four-star prospect and the No. 16 linebacker prospect in the country. All other major recruiting services rated him as a high-end three-star recruit. He was also a standout track & field athlete and played basketball in high school.

Arion Carter: air-EE-on

The star linebacker from Smyrna announced his commitment to the Vols last week. Carter is a consensus five-star prospect and was named the 2022 6A Mr. Football winner. He is considered one of the top linebacker prospects in the nation. Carter is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee by Rivals and No. 2 according to the On3 Consensus and 247Sports Composite industry-generated rankings.