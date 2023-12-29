ORLANDO, Fla. (WATE) — The ‘Keeper of the Belt’ is a fitting nick-name for former Miami Dolphins Defensive Tackle A.J. Francis. He is in charge of handing out Monday’s Citrus Bowl MVP trophy after the game. As a former college football player himself, he said it’s great to see the team out there having fun.

“It’s cool to do these events and talk to the college kids. It was only 10 years ago that I was them,” Francis said. “I was contemplating what was next, if I was going to make it to the NFL, trying to make the best out of my last bowl game. It’s been really cool.”

For Francis, having been in similar situations as a player makes being in his current position even more worth while.

“It’s cool to be able to see the kids, college kids have a million other things going on in their lives outside of football and then throwing football on top of that,” Francis said. “It’s just for people to handle and if you’ve never been behind that curtain, you don’t understand how much it is, so I can relate to them on that level.”

While the Vols were at TopGolf having their fun, Francis was walking around talking with them, showing off the belt and watching them have friendly competition with each other.

“In there, you’ve got linemen trying to smack the ball through the net in the back. They are trying to hit the ball as hard as they possibly can,” Francis said. “It’s cool to see the guys, even in something as simple as Topgolf at the bowl game party to have competition involved. That’s how they got here and that’s how they’ll thrive.”

Fans making the trek down to Orlando to watch the game can expect a good one between the Vols and Hawkeyes. People like Francis are hoping to see some inklings of old school, hard nose football.

“I’m looking forward to these guys going out there and getting an opportunity to win this belt by knocking people in the dirt.”