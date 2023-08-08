KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Joe Milton III was one of 35 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list. The award is given to the nation’s best college quarterback at the end of the season.

The redshirt senior quarterback is coming off a season where he sat behind Hendon Hooker for the first 11 games of the season. Hooker’s season abruptly came to an end when he suffered a torn ACL.

Milton was thrust into the starting role. In the final two games of the season, Milton completed 30 of 49 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

The Florida native was one of five SEC quarterbacks to make the list.

The 35-man Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class of 2023 will be announced on Oct. 24. The semifinalists from that list will be unveiled on Nov. 7. The list will be whittle down to three finalists on Nov. 21 with the winner being revealed live on ESPN on Dec. 7.

Milton and the Vols kick off their season on Sept. 2 at noon against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.