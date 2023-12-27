KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joe Milton announced on his Instagram that he has opted out of the Citrus Bowl paving the way for Nico Iamaleava to get his first start at quarterback for Tennessee.

“Throughout my years here at Tennessee, I’ve learned a lot,” Milton said in his post. “Becoming a man was the best part. Every day came down to giving My All for Tennessee.”

Milton will be with the team in Orlando leading up to the Citrus Bowl.

“I love y’all boys,” Milton said about his teammates on his Instagram. “Mane, I’ll always have y’all boys back no matter what, and I look forward to supporting y’all all week here in Orlando.”

Milton finished his senior year throwing for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns while also rushing for 299 yards and seven more touchdowns.

Iamaleava is expected to be the starter on Monday. The freshman has played in four games this season. During those four contests, Iamaleava completed 16 of 26 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.

The Citrus Bowl is on Monday at 1 p.m. The game between the Vols and Iowa Hawkeyes will be aired on WATE.