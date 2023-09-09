CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Quarterback Joe Milton has signed an NIL deal with Funderburk Family McDonald’s, bringing the “Milton Meal” to select East Tennessee locations.

Milton posted the deal on Instagram, sharing that the meal includes a Big Mac, medium fry, large sweet tea and “Sweet n Sour” sauce, all for $7 before taxes and fees.

“Just like the arches, this meal is golden!” Milton wrote.

The meal is only available at six locations starting this weekend, according to the post. The locations serving up the Milton Meal include:

300 Bigmac Dr, Algood TN

110 Fast Lane, Baxter TN

1001 S Jefferson St, Cookeville TN

515 S Willow Ave, Cookeville TN

1195 N. Main St Crossville, TN

558 Peavine Rd, Crossville TN

The announcement comes just before the Vols first home game of the season against Austin Peay. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be a digital-only broadcast on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, according to the University of Tennessee.

Funderburk Family McDonald’s also shared about the Milton Meal on their social media, saying the meal will be coming to additional Funderburk McDonald’s locations to follow.