KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joe Milton has always had the physical tools to be a star quarterback. It’s just been about putting the pieces to the puzzle together.

When the QB was named the starter in 2021, the tools were on full display, except the accuracy piece was not fully in its place.

Now, the accuracy has found its spot and it’s showing during the Vols scrimmages.

“Really accurate with the football. Really decisive,” said Vols head coach Josh Heupel. “He’s been a really good decision-maker. I don’t know if he’s thrown a pick all training camp. He’s been in control of the protections for the most part. We’ve continued to push their hand on that side of it. That’s Joe, but that’s the guys behind him, too. I think they’ve continued to grow in that way.”

Milton has not thrown an interception in his 144 pass attempts while at Tennessee.