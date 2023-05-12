KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Items from the estate of Tennessee football great Johnny Majors is now available through an online auction. Bidders will have the chance to own a piece of his personal collection of mementos from his coaching days, signed memorabilia and other household items.

Majors died in 2020 at the age of 85. He was a standout player at Tennessee and coached the University of Pittsburgh to the 1976 national championship title before returning to lead the Volunteers. Tennessee won three SEC Championships under Majors.

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987. His no. 45 was retired by Tennessee in 2012.

Hundreds of items from his home are now up for online auction through the Furrow Auction Company. Bidding will conclude on Wednesday, June 7.

It offers items from his football career including autographed footballs, bowl championship trophies, vintage posters, newspaper clippings, as well as framed artwork and photography.

The most sought-after lot in the auction includes two boxes of memorabilia, a Peach Bowl Trophy, 2017 Doak Walker Legends Collector Football Signed by Majors, photography prints and a Pitt Panthers liquor decanter. The high bid is $6000 with more than three weeks remaining.

Perhaps the most unique item available is a framed photo of Majors and Burt Reynolds, which is signed by the actor. With Thompson-Boling Arena in the background, the photo appears to have been taken when Reynolds filmed ‘The Last Movie Star’ in Knoxville. The movie, partially inspired by Reynolds’ own life, was one of his last on-screen appearances before his death in 2018.

Non-football-related items include furniture, sterling silver utensils, a large thimble collection, hunting supplies, and assorted model train parts.

The Knoxville Public Property Naming Committee recently recommended an honorary street sign in Majors’ honor. The city council will likely vote to approve the recommendation at their May 30 meeting.