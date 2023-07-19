KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Alumni Board of Directors has named Joshua “Josh” Dobbs, the beloved record-setting quarterback, their president.

Dobbs, who graduated in 2017 with a degree in aerospace engineering, will serve on the alumni board of directors for the 2023-2024 year.

The alumnus was a leader on and off the field at Tennessee. He helped rejuvenate the football program and led them to three consecutive bowl wins from 2014-2016; the school’s first bowl wins since 2007.

He finished his collegiate career with a record of 23-12, tying Condredge Holloway for the fifth-most wins by starting quarterback. He set multiple school records, including career rushing yards by a QB and career rushing touchdowns by a QB.

Dobbs was one of four quarterbacks in SEC history to have 50 career passing touchdowns and 25 career rushing touchdowns.

He was honored with the Torchbearer Award, the university’s highest undergraduate upon graduation in 2017. A native of Alpharetta, Ga., he helped establish the R. Joshua Dobbs North Atlanta UT Alumni Chapter Scholarship endowment after graduating.

An official release from the Alumni Board said his priorities during his term as president will be to provide a matching gift in support of Big Orange Give, UT’s annual day of giving, engage Vols for Life through alumni programs and events and support first-generation students through the UT LEAD Vols Pay-It-Forward Alumni Speaker Series.

“As a UT alumnus I’m always excited to give back to this great institution, and that’s why I’m honored to serve as president of the Alumni Board of Directors,” Dobbs said. “From academics to athletics, UT truly is an everything school, and I’m looking forward to a productive year of building on the foundation created by [immediate past president] Gary Beard and making a positive impact on the future for all Vols.”

Dobbs was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans over his six-year NFL career.

He made his first NFL start for the Titans last season and started their narrow 20-16 playoff loss to the Jaguars. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Browns in March.