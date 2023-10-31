KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The nomadic NFL career of University of Tennessee star quarterback Josh Dobbs took another turn on Tuesday when the Arizona Cardinals traded him to his seventh team.

The Minnesota Vikings acquired Dobbs in a trade ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday after a season-ending injury to quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Cardinals received a 2024 sixth-round draft pick and a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Dobbs who made his first two NFL starts with the Tennessee Titans at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He resigned with the Cleveland Browns in the offseason and was dealt to the Cardinals just weeks before the start of the 2023 season.

With star QB Kyler Murray still recovering from knee surgery, Dobbs showed flashes of his dual-threat ability over eight games as the Cardinals’ starter. He threw for 1,569 yards and eight touchdowns in addition to 258 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Dobbs earned his first win as an NFL starter in a Week 3 upset of the Dallas Cowboys, the Cardinals’ lone victory so far this year.

Prior to his move to the Titans, Dobbs had spent his entire career as a backup for multiple teams. Including a brief stint on the Detroit Lions practice squad, the Cardinals were his sixth different NFL team since he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

At Tennessee, he’s credited with helping rejuvenate the football program. He led the Vols to three consecutive bowl wins from 2014-2016; the school’s first bowl wins since 2007. Dobbs is one of four QBs in SEC history with 50 career passing touchdowns and 25 career rushing scores.