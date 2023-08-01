KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Heupel is speaking to the media Tuesday before the first day of camp on Wednesday.

The head coach is coming off an 11-win season, which was the first time Tennessee had won 11 games since 2001.

Heupel and the Vols have high expectations this season. UT was predicted to finish second in the SEC East by the media.

Joe Milton returned to UT for his final year of eligibility. The quarterback started the final two games of last season after Hendon Hooker went down with an ACL injury in the South Carolina game.

The Vols start their season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Virginia in Nashville.