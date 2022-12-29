KNOXILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While the personnel may be a bit different for the Vols tomorrow, the plan stays the same.

During the season, head coach Josh Heupel passed along some play calling duties to former offensive coordinator Alex Golesh. Heupel is taking back that role, but he did confirm that quarterbacks coach Joey Halzel is taking over some of Golesh’s duties.

“As much as anything, on the scripting side of it, but how we’ve operated and functioned from how we design our starters for each drive, communication, obviously Alex’s voice won’t be there on game day, but the collaboration of all of us, the way we communicate in between plays, to have been in the middle of all of it, Joey has been, Glen has been, I certainly have been, too,” said Heupel.

Heupel gave a peak into when the search will begin, what it will look like, and how the coaching staff may change, “Yeah, we’ll do all of that, handle all of that on the back end of the bowl season. Just everything that’s going on inside of college football after the regular season finishes, we’ll handle all that at the tight end position here on the back end of this bowl game.”

The interesting part about what Heupel was saying is that they’ll look into who will handle the tight end position. That could mean they’re hiring an offensive coordinator and a tight ends coach as separate positions, previously Alex Golesh handled both.