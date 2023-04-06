KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Heupel wants to make sure he has a deep running back room in 2023. The Vols battled through injuries that limited the position last year.

Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson are all back this season, but a fresh face is emerging in that room.

Karns’ alumnus DeSen Bishop is turning heads in his first two weeks practicing with Tennessee.

“Not surprising what DeSean’s done,” said Heupel. “He’s handled the transitioning into college football extremely well. We thought he was extremely athletic. I thought he had great vision and pace as a running back coming out of high school. He’s done a really good job of handling the communication system and not being too big for him since day one. I’m proud of what he’s done.”

Heupel also talked about another freshman running back Cam Seldon. The head coach said that Seldon is making the most of his opportunities.