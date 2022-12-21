KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Josh Heupel and Tennessee got a welcome late addition to their 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday when standout Karns running back DeSean Bishop announced he was committing to Tennessee.

Karns High School in Knoxville held a ceremony Wednesday afternoon where Bishop made his announcement of his choice between Tennessee and Appalachian State.

The two-time Tennessee 5A Mr. Football Award winner unzipped his jacket to reveal a black t-shirt, which he then took off to reveal the famous Tennessee orange.

Bishop has been one of the most explosive players in the Knoxville area over the last four years. He rushed for over 5,500 yards and 64 touchdowns over his final two seasons for the Beavers.

He had committed to Coastal Carolina in July but recently de-committed after their head coach, Anderson County native Jamey Chadwell, was hired by Liberty University.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the early signing period for college football and Tennessee has now officially welcomed more than two dozen new players to Rocky Top, headlined by five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Bishop was a consensus three-star recruit and had 16 offers from schools including Michigan, Virginia Tech and Purdue. He joins fellow three-star recruit Khalifa Keith as the only running backs in Tennessee’s 2023 class.