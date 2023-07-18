KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As football time in Tennessee draws closer, Vol fans can now prepare for the first three games of the season now that kickoff times and broadcast details have been confirmed.

Tennessee announced Tuesday that their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9 against Austin Peay will kick off at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

The game against the Governors will be the first since the latest round of Neyland Stadium renovations. Work over the offseason has focused on the south end of the stadium with the removal of South Stadium Hall and the addition of a new restroom under the Gate 10 ramp. Some areas of the stadium will even have Wi-Fi access this fall.

Josh Heupel and the Vols will be looking to extend their home winning streak to 10 games. Tennessee outscored opponents 387-152 and ended last season with six consecutive home sellouts.

While the Sept. 9 clash will be the first game of 2023 in Neyland Stadium, fans won’t have to go far for the season opener one week earlier. Tennessee and Virginia will square off at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. This game will be televised right here on WATE-TV.

The SEC opener will see Tennessee renew its spirited rivalry with Florida on September 16 in Gainesville. The Gators’ five-game winning streak over the Vols came to an end last season with a 38-33 thriller in Knoxville. The 53rd game in the rivalry is slated for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

Kickoff times and broadcast info for other 2023 games will be announced during the season. Check out the dates for all seven Tennessee home games here.