KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The attention of the college football world will be focused on Nashville this summer as the city is set to host Southeastern Conference Media Days for the first time ever.

The annual media event featuring interviews with all 14 SEC coaches and players from each school will take place July 17-20 at the Grant Hyatt in downtown Nashville.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Vol players will speak on Thursday, July 20.

This year will mark only the third time that the event has been held outside Birmingham metro area since it began in 1985. Atlanta previously hosted the event in 2018 and 2022.

Nashville was originally slated to host in 2021 before conference leadership decided to delay the event, citing the ongoing effects of COVID-19 in an announcement at the time.

“Nashville’s success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in January 2021. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”

SEC Network will once again broadcast the four-day event to a national audience.