KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Work has now begun at Neyland Stadium to provide Vol fans with Wi-Fi connectivity as part of multiyear renovation plans at the 102-year-old venue.

Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White announced Thursday that work to install a very high density (VHD) Wi-Fi at and around Neyland Stadium has started and will continue through the summer of 2024.

The stadium will have limited Wi-Fi access this coming fall with connectivity to be improved in phases as different areas in and around the stadium gain coverage at different times throughout the process.

Installation will begin with connectivity at the gates and plazas around the stadium to make the digital ticketing process more efficient. Work will then move to interior seating areas like the lower seating bowl, premium areas and upper deck.

The university said in the announcement that nearly all areas throughout Neyland Stadium will have reliable access to Wi-Fi at the completion of the project.

“We know Vol Nation has been looking forward to this,” White said. “And we appreciate everyone’s patience. This is a very big, complex project. The bones of Neyland Stadium date back to 1921, and as it grew over several decades, no one could have planned for how we’d deliver a strong Wi-Fi signal through tons of concrete and steel. But we have a great partner that knows how to get this done at a venue like this. It’s exciting to get the ball rolling, because this will elevate the experience of every single fan who visits Neyland Stadium.”

The connectivity project is just one facet of a multiyear stadium renovation plan that began in 2022 with the installation of a chairback section with indoor club space on the lower west sideline, north endzone video board, and party deck space. Renovations are anticipated to be completed in 2026.

The south end of the stadium will be closed during the annual Orange & White spring football game on Saturday as renovation work continues.

Tennessee has partnered with M S Benbow & Associates to plan, design, engineer and integrate the network that will include the placement of 1,800 connectivity points, each of which will service approximately a 55-seat area. The firm has completed similar projects at Chase Center in San Francisco, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.