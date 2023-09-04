KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bru McCoy was so close to hauling in his first touchdown of the season against Virginia, but stepped just out of bounds.

With Jalin Hyatt now in the NFL, Bru McCoy will be called upon to step up his offensive production. However, there’s a bigger reason why we should all be rooting for the wide receiver to find the end zone this season.

For every touchdown McCoy scores, an AED, also known as an automated external defibrillator, will be donated to those in need. An AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. McCoy said recent incidents with Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin and Lebron James’ son Bronny suffering from cardiac arrest made him want to learn more.

“I was fortunate in the offseason to be able to meet this lady, her name is Julie Walker, she had lost her daughter to sudden cardiac arrest and I took an interest to it,” said McCoy.

McCoy then partnered with the “Huddle for Hearts” foundation.

“It’s basically a platform for any players across the country to use that platform to raise awareness for sudden cardiac arrest and then the AED machines is just something I can do to give back to the community,” said McCoy. “I’ve had a few players reach out from other schools around the country to do their own thing at their school so they can help bring awareness and things of that nature.”

McCoy’s partnership is part of an NIL deal.