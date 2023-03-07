KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Details of Tennessee‘s upcoming spring football game were announced Tuesday with fans set to pay admission for the first time in over a decade.

The university announced Tuesday that the game will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Non-premium admission will cost $5, marking the first time since 2011 that the exhibition has not been free to enter. Premium seating is also available.

All proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. Tickets can be purchased at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at 865-656-1200.

All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating. Gates will open at 1 p.m.

The south end of Neyland Stadium will be closed during the game as renovations to improve fan experience remains ongoing. Sections G through Q and GG through QQ will be closed, as well as gates 1 through 12.

Just like during the regular season, all tickets will be digital and accessible via mobile device. Walk-up admission will be available but fans are encouraged to obtain tickets in advance.

Prior to the game, fans can enjoy the first-ever Vol Village Music Festival featuring live performers from noon to 2 p.m. in Lot 9. Information on musical artists will be announced at a later date.

On-campus parking lots will open at 7 a.m. Free public parking will be available in the AG Campus with free shuttles running to and from beginning at 11:30 a.m., the G10 Garage via Neyland Dr. entry, 11th Street Garage at 1100 Cumberland Ave., White Avenue Garage at 1621 White Ave, and the G17 Garage at 1700 Lake Ave.

Fans can access general admission seating of Neyland Stadium through the following gates: 13, 14, 15-A, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 23. The stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect, and gates will open at 1 p.m.

The 2022 game was closed to the public while the stadium underwent major renovations.