KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Weeks after being acquired in a trade, former University of Tennessee football star Josh Dobbs will reportedly serve as the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals to open the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Dobbs is expected to be the Cardinals’ starter when they face the Washington Commanders in their season opener.

Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner who signed a new $230 million contract with the Cardinals last year, continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 of the 2022 season.

Dobbs was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24. He now appears to be in line to start his third NFL game after making his first two career regular season NFL starts last year with the Tennessee Titans.

Including a brief stint on the Detroit Lions practice squad, the Cardinals are his sixth different NFL team since he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

Dobbs left Tennessee as one of four quarterbacks in SEC history with 50 career passing touchdowns and 25 career rushing touchdowns. He led the Volunteers to three consecutive bowl wins and set multiple school records, including career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a QB.