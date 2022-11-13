KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — SEC Network posted to Twitter that SEC Nation will travel for the matchup between Tennessee and South Carolina.

This announcement comes after Tennessee’s blowout against Missouri on Nov. 12. Tennessee is currently 9-1 in their football season.

SEC Nation came to the historic matchup between Tennessee and Alabama on Oct. 15 with the final score, 52-49. Then they traveled to Athens for the highly anticipated game between Tennessee and Georgia on Nov. 5. Tennessee lost their first game in the season to Georgia, 27-13.

The Tennessee Vols and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in Week 12 in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will take place at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Vols are currently No. 5 on the Associated Press Top 25 football poll.