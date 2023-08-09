KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright were named preseason candidates for the Doak Walker Award.

The award is presented annually to the top running back in college football. Tennessee was one of 11 schools with multiple players named to the preseason candidates list.

Small is on the list for the second straight season. He’s coming off his junior season when he rushed for 734 yards and 13 touchdowns, which was tied for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in single-season school history.

Jaylen Wright enters his junior season after scampering for a team-best 875 yards last season. He also racked up 10 touchdowns.

The 10 semifinalists for the award will be named in November. The winner will be unveiled in December.