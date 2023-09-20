KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol Nation will soon get to hear “­­¡Vamos Vols!” across the airwaves. University of Tennessee Athletics and the Learfield/Vol Network announced on Wednesday that the first Spanish-language broadcast in UT Athletics history will be featured on Saturday for Tennessee’s game against UTSA. The move is in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“This unique opportunity to continue to grow our fan base is exciting,” Danny White, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics, said. “We have explored various models to increase Spanish broadcasts across several of our sports in future years and felt this will be a great test run to start the process and expand our Vol Nation footprint.”

Presenter Carlos Lopez will be calling the play-by-play of the game in Spanish with assistance in the broadcast booth by VFL and former All-SEC and NFL placekicker Fuad Reveiz. Brian Rice with the Vol Network and Sports Animal 99.1 will help coordinate the broadcast.

“I have created something special to embrace the growing Hispanic Community in Tennessee where I get to go inside UT Athletics and interview the Spanish-speaking athletes,” said Lopez. “Leaving a legacy for the young Hispanic children is very important to me and I am happy I get to represent not only UT Athletics but Hispanics in our community.”

Lopez, of Venezuela who moved to the United States at age 11, is more than familiar with the game of American football; having played for Seymour High School, Carson-Newman University and Middle Tennessee State University. He was also part of the football coaching staff of the AAA state championship team of Alcoa High School.

Reveiz, of Colombia who moved to the U.S. in his youth, is also highly familiar with American football as he had played for the Vols and went on to be a professional player in the National Football League. Reveiz was the Vols’ starting placekicker from 1981-84 and earned All-SEC honors in 1982 and second-team honors in 1984. He led the team in scoring all four years of his career and still holds the school record for field goals attempted (95) and made (71) in a career. He also has the school record for the longest field goal in UT history, a 60-yarder versus Georgia Tech in 1982. He had an 11-year professional career kicking for the Miami Dolphins (1985-89), San Diego Chargers (1990) and the Minnesota Vikings (1990-95) in the NFL.

Saturday’s game will not be Reveiz’s first rodeo in broadcasting sports, as he had been an NFL Spanish Radio contributor and is a longtime co-host of radio programs covering Tennessee Football on WIVK and the 99.1 The Sports Animal.

“We are excited about this special broadcast on Saturday as a new idea,” Glenn Thackston, Vol Network Executive Director, said. “Carlos has impressed us with his love, energy and passion for the University of Tennessee and reaching out to the Hispanic community. He and VFL legend Fuad Reveiz should make a great team together in a historic first.”

The first Spanish-language broadcast in UT Athletics history featuring Lopez and Reveiz will be available on the Tennessee Athletics App and UTsports.com at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23.