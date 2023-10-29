Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are back into the top 20 of the AP Top 25 Poll after their win against Kentucky Saturday night.

On Sunday, the newest edition of the Poll places Tennessee up two places, to number 19. That rebound comes after the Vols dropped four places to 21 after their loss against Alabama in week 9.

Saturday’s match against Kentucky showed off Tennessee’s offense, with the Vols picking up 254 rushing yards during their third straight win against the Wildcats.

Despite having a bye week, Alabama gained another position in the poll, up to number 8. Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State still take the top three spots in the poll.

Ole Miss jumped one place to number 11, but Oklahoma fell four places to number 10 after its loss to Kansas. LSU was ranked at number 13 during its bye week, which is two positions higher than the Tigers were ranked after defeating Army 62-0.

The Vols next game will be their homecoming game inside Neyland Stadium on November 4 at noon, where they will face the University of Connecticut.