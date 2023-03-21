KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – While Tennessee has begun 2023 spring practice, a new addition to the 2024 season was announced Tuesday with the Vols set to head over the mountains to play in Charlotte.

Tennessee and NC State will play in the 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will be played during the second week of the 2024 season, one week after Tennessee opens it year at home against Chattanooga on Aug. 31.

The game will replace the originally-scheduled nonconference matchup with Oklahoma which was postponed at the direction of the Southeastern Conference as the Sooners move to the SEC.

According to a university release, payment to Tennessee for its participation in the game will fund upgrades to the Anderson Training Center.

It will mark the fourth meeting between the Volunteers and the Wolfpack on the gridiron. They last played each other in 2012, a 35-21 Tennessee victory at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The 2012 game was the first time the Tennessee played football against NC State in 73 years, and the teams have only played four games since 1893.

“We appreciate the Charlotte Sports Foundation and NC State on executing a game of this caliber on short notice,” said Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “This is another terrific opportunity for our football program and Vol Nation to showcase our brand in one of college football’s perennial marquee contests.”