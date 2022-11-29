KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After helping the Vols to their first 10-win regular season since 2003, two of Tennessee‘s most prolific players have been named finalists for two major college football awards.

Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named as one of three finalists for the 2022 Maxwell Award, which recognizes the best player in college football. He becomes Tennessee’s first finalist for the award since Peyton Manning won it in 1997. He’s joined by Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams.

One of Hooker’s main targets, junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, has become the first player in school history to be named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. The award from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding receiver.

Hyatt joins Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson on this year’s ballot.

The 2022 Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award winners will be unveiled as part of the 2022 Home Depot College Football Awards Show, broadcasted live on ESPN on Dec. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET.

The duo powered a Tennessee offense that led the nation in yards and scoring. Hooker racked up 3,565 yards of total offense and 32 total touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury in their penultimate regular season game against South Carolina. Hyatt set a school record for receiving touchdowns in a single season and his 1,267 receiving yards are the most by any player in a Power Five conference.

Tennessee could reach its first 11-win season since 2001 with a postseason bowl win. Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 4 following the conclusion of all conference championship games.