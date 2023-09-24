KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are climbing in the AP’s week 5 Top 25 Poll, maintaining their lead against a gaining University of Florida.

In the week 5 poll, Tennessee jumped two places, coming in at number 21 after week 4’s 12-place drop to number 23.

Saturday’s early lead against UTSA with a first half shut-out paired with their 45-14 win likely gave the voters a glimpse of the fight UT has planned for next week’s matchup against South Carolina.

After their 13-point loss to Florida in the swamp, some fans questioned if last year’s successful season was simply a fluke. While the Vols blew UTSA away, next week’s game will be telling when UT takes on the Gamecocks.

With that being said, South Carolina remains unranked and pulled a narrow 37-30 win against Mississippi State on Saturday. While South Carolina took an early lead, the Bulldogs played a strong second and third quarter, tying the game 27-27 before the final quarter. Both teams are 2-2.

The top 3 in the AP’s Top 25 poll have remained unchanged, with Georgia taking the top spot, followed by Michigan and then Texas.

Alabama climbed one spot in the poll, coming in at Number 12 after they crushed Ole Miss 24-10. That loss dropped Ole Miss 5 spots in the poll to number 20.

On Saturday, the Vols are scheduled to face off against South Carolina in Neyland Stadium at 7:30 p.m.