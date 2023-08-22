KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three Tennessee Volunteers have been named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams.

Wide receiver Bru McCoy along with offensive linemen Cooper Mays and Javontez Spraggins all made the list released Tuesday afternoon.

McCoy was tabbed second-team after playing in 12 games last year and racking up 52 catches for 667 yards and four touchdowns. The redshirt senior finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Jalin Hyatt.

McCoy was tabbed a second-team preseason All-SEC selection by the media back in July.

Mays and Spraggins earned third-team honors. Both players started in all 13 games last year and helped lead the Vols to the top scoring offense in the nation.