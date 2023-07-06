KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Trevon “Tre” Flowers, a multiyear starter for the Tennessee football team who graduated last year, revealed Wednesday that he was diagnosed with a disease that unknowingly affected him during his final season on Rocky Top.

Flowers announced on Instagram that he has recently been diagnosed with Myositis, a disease affecting the immune system that causes weakness and inflammation of muscles. He said that he played through the condition during the 2022 season.

“I played my last football season not even knowing what I was dealing with,” Flowers wrote. “I knew something wasn’t right, because I didn’t feel like the player I know I am, but I continued to push through.”

The Atlanta native said he began treatment in February and was recently cleared to start exercising again. The diagnosis and treatment left him unable to participate in the NFL Draft process, such as the Senior Bowl or pro day workouts.

Flowers, 23, played five seasons at Tennessee, including the final three as a starting safety. He was a member of UT Leadership Council and was one of three player representatives at 2022 SEC Media Days. Flowers was selected as semifinalist for the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented to the nation’s top defensive back.