KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Details revealed in University of Tennessee Police records may indicate why an offensive lineman was missing from the Vols game against Florida on Saturday.

Dedicated Vol fans may have noticed Gerald Mincey, a 6’6″ offensive lineman and redshirt Junior, was seemingly missing from every snap in Gainesville. While Mincey did travel with the team, as UT’s statistics list that he participated in the game, he was noticeably absent from the field.

According to UTPD’s 60-day crime log, Mincey was cited off campus for a simple possession charge on late Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the University of Tennessee’s Athletics Department confirmed that Mincey was cited and said the department was aware of the incident.

In his post game conference, Head Coach Josh Heupel was asked why Mincey did not play. Heupel explained that they simply decided to go with Jeremiah Crawford.

Last year, Mincey played in 9 games, including the Vols games against Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, and in the Orange Bowl. UT’s records list him as participating in both the Virginia and Austin Peay games this season in addition to the Florida game.

WATE has reached out to the University of Tennessee’s Police Department for more information.