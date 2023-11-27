KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee standout Jalin Hyatt enjoyed his first breakout performance as a professional on Sunday, recording over 100 receiving yards in the New York Giants win over the New England Patriots.

After being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Hyatt has endured a challenging start to his NFL career in the struggling Giants’ offense. Entering the Week 12, Hyatt had made just 12 catches and only eclipsed 21 receiving yards in a game twice.

With fellow rookie Tommy DeVito at quarterback, Hyatt demonstrated his ability to make explosive plays that made him the first Biletnikoff Award winner in University of Tennessee history in the 10-7 win over the Patriots.

Hyatt was targeted six times, making five catches for 109 yards. Not only was it his first 100-yard performance, he became the first Giant to reach triple-digit receiving yards this season.

He also led both teams with the three biggest plays from scrimmage on the day, including a 41-yard grab in the third quarter.

After a combined 502 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons on Rocky Top, Hyatt exploded in 2022. He led Tennessee in catches and set a single-season program record with 15 receiving touchdowns.

Not only is he the Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner, Hyatt is the first wide receiver and 13th player in school history to be named a unanimous First-Team All-American.

Hyatt finished just 31 yards from breaking the school’s single-season receiving yards record. His five touchdowns against Alabama were the most ever by a Vol in a single game.