KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly seven years after his final game for the Tennessee Volunteers, Josh Dobbs secured his first ever win as a starting quarterback in the NFL on Sunday with an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Exactly one month after the Arizona Cardinals announced that they had acquired Dobbs in a trade with Cleveland Browns, the team hosted a 2-0 Cowboys team that entered the game leading the NFL in several major categories including points scored, points, allowed, and turnover margin.

Making his fifth career start in the NFL, Dobbs was efficient both through the air and on the ground. The Cardinals started the game with a field goal on the opening drive, set up by a 44-yard rush by Dobbs.

Arizona entered halftime leading 21-10 and held the Cowboys to seven second-half points to secure their first win of the season. Dobbs finished 17-21 with 189 passing yards and one touchdown along with 55 rushing yards.

It was a milestone moment for the former Tennessee star, who had spent nearly his entire NFL career as a backup for multiple teams. Including a brief stint on the Detroit Lions practice squad, the Cardinals are his sixth different NFL team since he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

At Tennessee, he’s credited with helping rejuvenate the football program. He led the Vols to three consecutive bowl wins from 2014-2016; the school’s first bowl wins since 2007.

He set multiple school records, including career rushing yards by a QB and career rushing touchdowns by a QB. Dobbs was one of four quarterbacks in SEC history to have 50 career passing touchdowns and 25 career rushing touchdowns.

Dobbs will remain the Cardinals’ starter for the foreseeable future while Kyler Murray, who signed a $230-million contract with Arizona last year, continues to recover from a torn ACL.