KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas announced via Twitter today that he will be returning for a fifth and final season with the Vols.

The decision comes after a season in which Thomas recorded a career-high 31 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

During his four years on Rocky Top the Memphis native has played in 47 games, including 29 starts. Throughout that time he’s totaled 88 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Thomas has often been referred to as a leader on the defensive line. The senior finished his twitter post with, “Let’s run this back, One. More. Time.”