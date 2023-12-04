KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The college football bowl picture is set. The Vols will be heading to the Sunshine State to take on Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

It’s been more than 20 years since the Vols’ last appearance in the Citrus Bowl when they beat Michigan 45-17. It has also been eight years since the Big Orange took down Iowa in the 2015 Gator Bowl. The Vols came away with a 45-28 win.

“I’d love a repeat of that, it would be awesome,” Vol fan Hunter Doerfler said. “I’m from Knoxville so I remember watching that game when I was younger and I’d love to see that again because I believe in the Vols.”

Before the bowl announcements were made, many thought Tennessee would be heading back to Jacksonville for the Gator Bowl. Those we spoke with said they were happily surprised with the Citrus Bowl selection.

“I thought it was pretty cool. I heard a lot of rumors that we were going to go to the Gator Bowl,” Vol fan Michael Cosentino said. “I heard it was because LSU didn’t want to go back to Orlando, I’ll take a better bowl game which helps us out a little at least.”

The Vols have had an up-and-down season, not exactly meeting fan expectations.

“I think they met actual expectations but for the Tennessee fans, they failed them,” Cosentino said. “We have pretty high expectations for our team when you lose the people we did and have the schedule we have in the SEC I still think 8-9 wins is a solid season. Especially since my Freshman year we only won three games. I’ll gladly take the five-win increase.”

In this day and age of opting out of bowl games and declaring for the draft, fans like Hunter Doerfler love seeing the seniors come back and play one final time in the Orange and White.

“Players coming back is huge. It shows that they want our team to be successful, especially if this is their final season with us,” Doerfler said. “That’s something that is huge because it shows how much they care about this University and the team that they play for.”

This will be the 78th edition of the Citrus Bowl and will mark the fourth meeting between the Vols and Hawkeyes where Tennessee holds a 2-1 advantage.

The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.