KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s no secret that Tennessee fans are some of the most loyal ones around, and the perseverance of those fans is directly tied to how this team’s success put the University of Tennessee back on the map.

“They’ve done a tremendous job turning around ever since Heupel’s come in,” said Zach Watson, Vol football fan. “It’s incredible to see it happen so quickly. We had a tough end to last season with that bowl game and everything against Purdue. Seeing how quick of a turnaround is great and this is a special group of guys.”

Fans have been giving Vol Football an out pouring of support this season as they are currently 8-1 heading into their game against the Missouri Tigers. Expectations for this season have been shattered.

“Oh they’ve exceeded them,” Vol fan Scotty Riggs said. “If we would have gotten 8 or 9 wins this year, I thought that would have been great. Now we are looking at even the College Football Playoff. Even if we don’t make that, I’m still not going to be disappointed. If we run the table and get a New Years Six bowl, probably one of the top bowls there’ll be, I’m happy with that.”

Tennessee has already knocked down two of its biggest rivals this year and has brought excitement back to Rocky Top. With this being the final home game of the season, fans know how special home field advantage has been.

“It’s showing you that football is back in Tennessee,” Watson said. “It’s been really huge, it’s something that the fans have been craving and waiting for, for a long time.”

Riggs, who has been through all of the ups and downs, loves where the program is now.

“I like seeing the fan enthusiasm coming back,” Riggs said. “I used to come to Neyland and it didn’t look anything like it does now and then I’ve come when there were 80,000 and that’s not acceptable. It’s good to come out and see the stadium full again.

Riggs left one message for Vol fans saying that when you become a fan of the orange and white, you’re a Vol for life and that people keep the faith in this team. The Vols have improved faster than anyone expected them to and we can not wait to see how the end of the season shakes out for them.