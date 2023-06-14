KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two new teams, Oklahoma and Texas, will be joining the SEC in 2024, and the Vols drew a road game against the Sooners.

The last time Tennessee played in Norman was in 2014. The Sooners won 34-10.

The Vols will host Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State. Tennessee will clash with MSU for the first time since 2019, a game the Vols won 20-10.

Tennessee will head to Arkansas, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. The Vols will look to top Arkansas in Fayetteville for the first time since 2001.