KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol fans, it’s time to mark your calendars. Tennessee’s 2024 football season was finalized on Wednesday with the release of the SEC schedule, the first year that will include newcomers Texas and Oklahoma.

Tennessee 2024 schedule

Aug 31 : Chattanooga at Tennessee

: Chattanooga at Tennessee Sept. 7: Tennessee vs NC State (Charlotte)

Tennessee vs NC State (Charlotte) Sept. 14: Kent State at Tennessee

Kent State at Tennessee Sept. 21: Tennessee at Oklahoma

Tennessee at Oklahoma Oct. 5: Tennessee at Arkansas

Tennessee at Arkansas Oct. 12: Florida at Tennessee

Florida at Tennessee Oct. 19: Alabama at Tennessee

Alabama at Tennessee Nov. 2: Kentucky at Tennessee

Kentucky at Tennessee Nov. 9: Mississippi State at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Tennessee Nov. 16: Tennessee at Georgia

Tennessee at Georgia Nov. 23: UTEP at Tennessee

UTEP at Tennessee Nov. 30: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

As previously reported by ESPN, Oklahoma will make their home SEC debut against Tennessee on Sept. 21. The matchup will also be a homecoming of sorts for Vols coach Josh Heupel, who quarterbacked the Sooners to the 2001 BCS National Championship.

Week 6 will see Tennessee travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas for the first time since 2020. Mississippi State returns to Knoxville in Week 11 for their first matchup with the Vols since 2019.

The four non-conference games on Tennessee’s 2024 schedule had previously been confirmed.

The Vols will kick off the 2024 season at home against Chattanooga before heading to Charlotte to take on North Carolina State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 7. Tennessee will return home the following week for a game against Kent State.

Tennessee’s final nonconference game will take place on Nov. 23 at home against Texas-El Paso before the regular season wraps up the following week against Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Kickoff times will be announced periodically during the season.