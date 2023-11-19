KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols barely made the AP Top 25 Poll this week after they lost their game against Georgia on Saturday.

Saturday’s game started off well for the Vols, with a 75-yeard touchdown from Jaylen Wright in the first moments of the game, but Tennessee did not hold its momentum and lost to the Bulldogs 38-10.

In the Week 13 poll, Tennessee dropped four places down to Number 25, a position that could have easily been taken by Utah and North Carolina State who were less than 10 points behind Tennessee’s 72 points in the poll.

Georgia remained ranked at the top of the poll, but the rest of the top four was shaken up thanks to wins by Washington and Ohio State. Ohio state moved into second place, bumping Michigan into third, and Washington’s win against Oregon bumped Washington into the number four position.

Alabama kept its cozy spot in the poll at number eight, and Missouri jumped one position to 10th place after their win against Florida. Ole Miss also gained one position to number 12 after their 35-3 win against Louisiana Monroe.

The Vols final game this season will be at Neyland Stadium against Vanderbilt on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.