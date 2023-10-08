KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols have broken into the Top 20 in The AP’s Top 25 Poll after their bye week.

During Week 7, the University of Tennessee jumped three positions, despite not playing a game. Now, the Vols are tied for 19th place with Washington state, and they are just one position below UCLA.

On Saturday, the Volunteers are taking on Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium.

In this week’s poll, the Vols were ranked above 5-1 Kentucky, which is listed at Number 24, 4-2 LSU, which is at number 22, and 5-2 Notre Dame, which is at number 21.

Alabama is ranked at Number 11, after winning against Texas A&M 26-20 Saturday. Georgia still holds the number one position, followed closely by Michigan, but Ohio state and Florida state each moved up a position in the polls, holding places three and four, respectively.

Rounding out the top 5, Oklahoma jumped seven positions after their 34-30 win over Texas.