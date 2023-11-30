KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Tennessee awaits the announcement of their bowl selection and opponent, a Volunteer veteran has entered the transfer portal.

Cornerback Warren Burrell has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to WATE. The news was first reported by On3 Sports. The redshirt senior has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Burrell arrived on Rocky Top in 2019 from Suwanee, Georgia. He was thrust into action quickly, playing in 17 games over his first two seasons.

His junior campaign proved to be his strongest. The defender started all 12 games at cornerback and set career highs in tackles, TFLS and passes defended. He received a medical redshirt after a season-ending injury early in 2022.

He played in 10 games in 2023 and recorded his first career interception in Tennessee’s win over UTSA. Burell also scooped up his first fumble recovery on a muffed punt by Austin Peay.

Burrell played in 41 games for Tennessee, including 22 starts. He recorded 91 tackles, 10 pass breakups over his five year career.

The bowl schedule is scheduled to be released on Dec. 3 at noon.