KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols Cornerback Kamal Hadden has announced that he will be entering his name into the 2024 NFL draft.

Hadden announced that he would enter the draft on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday afternoon.

“Thank you for the past three incredible years. It was a privilege to play for the University of Tennessee. I want to thank all my coaches for their guidance, and support, and for pushing me to grow both on and off the field. Thank you to my mom and family for being there for me each and every day. I will continue to do everything I can to make you all proud,” Hadden wrote.

Hadden transferred to UT From Independence Community College to play for the Vols in the 2021 season.

2023 was Hadden’s redshirt senior year. During the game against Alabama, Hadden was injured, resulting in a season-ending shoulder surgery on October 26, according to UT Athletics.

Before that, Hadden had been tied in the FBS in passes defended and tied for 14th place national in interceptions through week 8 of the season.