KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football senior defensive lineman and Knoxville native Tyler Baron has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to WATE.

Baron had his best season of his collegiate career in 2023, recording 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

This is the second time the senior has entered the portal. Baron entered the transfer portal after the Music City Bowl on January 6, 2022, but quickly withdrew the next day.

The Knoxville Catholic alumnus was also named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after totaling two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss in the season opener against Virginia.

Baron has one year of eligibility remaining.